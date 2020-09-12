In a major twist in the drug syndicate case, Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh to the NCB. There were reports of Rhea having disclosed close to 25 Bollywood celebrity names to the NCB in the drugs case. Rhea is currently under arrest with her bail plea having been rejected twice.

As per a Times Now report, Rhea Chakraborty has taken the names of these actresses in her 20 page long statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau. Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Rakul, Rhea has also named Simone Khambatta in the statement. The report states that Rhea has confessed of these actresses consuming drugs. It also says that these actresses used to consume drugs along with Sushant.

Sushant – Sara

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip had claimed that Sushant and Sara Ali Khan were in love during the shoot of Kedarnath. He had taken to Instagram to say, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's life...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia."

Sushant - Rakul

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rakul had written, "Unable to process that a vibrant person like you isn't around anymore . Shocked ,saddened, speechless :(.. we all as a community are so sorry that we could not be of any help. May you be in a better place."

Apart from these two actresses, Rhea has also named Simone Khambatta, who is a fashion designer by profession. Several pictures of Rhea Chakraborty with Simone Khambatta have now gone viral. NCB believes this is just the tip of the iceberg as more big names would soon be out.