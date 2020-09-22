Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty 14 days judicial custody in the drug-related matter in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death was supposed to end today. However, as per the latest reports Rhea's judicial custody has been extended till October 6, 2020

Rhea to be in Byculla jail till October 6

This morning Rhea was produced before the court via video conferencing where her custody has been extended till October 6 by special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, court.

According to news agency ANI, Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have now filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 9, after three days of questioning. She was sent to 14-days judicial custody, which ends today. A magistrate court rejected rhea's bail plea at that time, and the actress was then taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test at Sion hospital, following which she spent the night in NCB's custody and was later shifted to Byculla jail.

Charges against Rhea

Chakraborty has been charged under Section 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import); 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention concerning the cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial amount but more significant than small quantity, involves commercial quantity); 22 (punishment for contravention about psychotropic substances); 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders); 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences); and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS act.

Other actors involved

Several reports published by India Today and Times Now mention more names of the Bollywood celebrities allegedly linked to the consumption and supplying of drugs in the industry. While there's no official confirmation on any name by the NCB yet, it is being said that these prominent personalities are going to be summoned soon by the anti-narcotics agency.

The NCB, on Monday, summoned Shruti Modi, SSR's former business manager, and Jaya Saha, his friend for questioning at the guest house. Modi has also been asked by the other two federal agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing different angles in the case.