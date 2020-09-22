It's been more than three months now and the nation is still mourning the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans are busy sharing flashback videos of the actor while authorities like CBI and NCB are investigating the actor's death. But amidst all the chaos the initial debate of nepotism went unheard. But the question still remains, was Sushant really sidelined by the industry insiders? Was he ever treated as an outsider? The answer to this is NO!

Well, this is not what we claim but Sushant himself had spoken about the same in one of his old interviews in 2016 given to a famous news publication. Here's what the actor had said,

"If I feel like one, it is because I am one - it has nothing to do with the people here. They make me feel like an insider. I cannot complain of favouritism because all the films I have done till now and all I will be doing in the future are not the best offered to me, but the best offered to me at that time."

Sushant further added that he had no qualms about the industry, as he was getting to do all the films that he wanted. "Irrespective of the situation, I would still do those films, so I can't say I have been treated as an outsider," added Sushant.

Sushant's take on nepotism

Sushant had also spoken about the existence of nepotism in the industry, he said, "Nepotism very much exists in Bollywood. If you are an insider, your success gets multiplied by 10 and failure gets divided much less but if you are an outsider, it's the opposite."

He had further added, "They are willing to forget it once you are a successful insider. But I don't think it affects you over a period of time. Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were outsiders once, but over a period of time, they were accepted completely into the film industry. Ultimately it's about your love and appreciation of what you do."