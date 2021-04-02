Singer Lionel Richie has recently shared a humorous account recollecting his experience of writing the peace anthem "We are the world" with late pop star Micheal Jackson, who had the coolest reaction though.

"The obstacle of writing the song was not writing the song. The obstacle of writing the song was the python he had, the albino python that he lost in the bedroom," Richie said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"So, we are writing the lyrics and I'm lying on the floor and I hear this little sound, 'arrr, arrr'. And I look over my shoulder and there is this albino python head looking at me," he added. The singer described the moment as a horror movie and shared that Jackson had the coolest reaction to the situation.

"Drew, I was screaming like the last horror movie that you've ever seen in your whole life. And he kept saying to me, 'Lionel, he loves you. He just wants to say he loves you'," Richie said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

Michael Jackson, Lionel Ritchie, Bob Dylon, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder, among others were seen singing in unison for the collective purpose of raising awareness of and relief for famine in Africa in 1985.

Global collaboration

Sold over 20 million copies worldwide and raising $63 million for humanitarian causes in Africa, "We Are the World" promoted a sense of global responsibility and cooperation, besides setting an example of the beauty and effectiveness of collaboration and, most importantly, prompting people to act.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Richie said that he had been "asked a thousand and one times" whether he was going to write another song that captures the coronavirus era but he preferred to relaunch the same song owing to its universal appeal.