Wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang meet Rahul amid talks of debut in Haryana polls

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Poonia, both from Haryana, met the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, as the state gears up for elections a month from now.

The Congress party also took to social media to share photos of Rahul Gandhi with the wrestler duo.

The meeting comes amid heightened speculations of wrestler Vinesh Phogat making her debut in the Haryana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

The meeting also assumes significance because the Congress party is understood to be giving last-minute touches to the list of candidates for the poll-bound state.

As per reports, the Congress Central Election Committee has finalised names of 34 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly so far. The state's screening committee had presented 49 names to the Central panel, out of which 34 names were finalised and 15 are under further deliberation.

Reports further said that the possible candidacy of Olympians Bajrang Poonia and Vinesh Phogat were not deliberated upon in that meeting.

The speculation around Vinesh Phogat's first name started after former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda met her and also said that he would welcome her in the electoral fray if she decides to take the plunge.

After her return from Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat has been seen with Congress leaders. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda was the first Congress leader who welcomed her at IGI airport.

Notably, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Poonia spearheaded the wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for months, with many Congress leaders lashing out at the then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment of athletes.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5, as the Election Commission deferred the Assembly election date from October 1, citing a centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community.

Counting of votes for both Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls will be held on October 8.

(With inputs from IANS)