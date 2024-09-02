Real Madrid's campaign has been dealt a significant blow with the club's midfielder, Dani Ceballos, being ruled out of action for six to eight weeks. The injury, a grade III sprain affecting the ligaments in his right ankle, was confirmed by the Real Madrid Medical Services following tests carried out on the player. This unfortunate development adds to the growing list of injuries that the club is grappling with, further depleting their midfield department.

Ceballos' injury occurred during a match against Betis, a significant game that marked his 150th appearance for Real Madrid. Over six seasons with the team, Ceballos has made substantial contributions, winning 15 trophies and scoring seven goals. His 150 matches, 112 of which have been wins, comprise of 98 LaLiga games, 22 Champions League games, 3 Club World Cup games, 19 Copa del Rey games, 5 Spanish Super Cup games, and 3 European Super Cup games.

However, Ceballos is not the only player on the injury list. Other key players sidelined due to injuries include Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Joan Martinez, and David Alaba. This has left the club with a heavily depleted midfield, with Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, and Luka Modric being the only fit midfielders available to the club.

The absence of these key players has had a noticeable impact on Real Madrid's performance in the 2024/25 La Liga season. Before the international break, the team had an inconsistent start, having won two games, lost one, and drawn one. This has raised concerns about the team's balance, with Coach Carlo Ancelotti acknowledging the need to find a solution quickly. The club's inconsistent form has led to talks of a potential crisis, given the weight of pressure and expectation at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The upcoming fixture schedule for Real Madrid after the international break presents a significant challenge. The team is set to face Real Sociedad, Stuttgart, Espanyol, Alaves, Atletico Madrid, Lille, and Villarreal in the coming months. These matches are crucial as they not only test Madrid's resilience in the domestic league but also in European competition. Given their current struggles with balance and the absence of key players due to injury, these matches could significantly impact their season, potentially determining their title defense in La Liga and their progress in the Champions League.

Historically, injuries to key players have often led to a dip in team performance. For instance, in the 2017/18 season, Real Madrid faced a similar situation when they lost key players like Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to injuries. The team struggled to maintain their form in the absence of these players, which significantly affected their campaign that season. Similarly, the current situation could have a profound impact on Real Madrid's performance in the 2024/25 season.