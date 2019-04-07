WWE is well known to pull off eleventh-hour changes to storylines leading to massive shocks and over the years, WrestleMania has been the breeding ground for such events. From The Rock costing John Cena a WWE Championship to Braun Strowman winning the Tag Team Championships with a 10-year-old boy Nicholas; WWE has managed to rub fans the wrong way sometimes.

Thus when WrestleMania's 35th iteration kicks off at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the possibility of WWE pulling a couple off major shocks that will leave the fans angry is pretty high.

New Day costs Kofi the title

Kofi has suddenly become the most loved babyface in the entire company. He has been a major beneficiary of the injury to Mustapha Ali and took his spot of the underdog fighting against all odds. Given that Kofi is a part of New Day which is a major fan favourite, he took no time in winning over the crowd completely. The chants of Kofi and KofiMania has been deafening in the lead up to WrestleMania as he fought against all hurdles Vince McMahon could throw to make it to WrestleMania.

But the final hurdle was overcome by his fellow New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods, which gives the two enough motive to turn against their brethren. This could immediately make Big E and Woods the biggest heels in the company and set up a summer-long storyline with Kofi. Given Kofi was only an afterthought for this role, one cannot put it beyond the WWE to pull of this shock.

Charlotte wins it all in the main event

That Charlotte Flair is the golden girl in the eyes of WWE management is a very well understood fact. When she beat Asuka's well-guarded undefeated streak last WrestleMania, it was evident that WWE was building for a showdown between Charlotte and Ronda Rousey one year down the line. But pinning Ronda after her extremely successful run with the company may not be the wisest booking decision and hence, Becky Lynch may well have been inserted to just take the pinfall.

WWE had promised to listen to its fans and it often does in big feuds, but given Vince McMahon's persistence with Roman Reigns in the past, it cannot be put past the company to crown Charlotte and steal Becky's moment.

Brock Lesnar retains the Universal Championship

Seth Rollins is perhaps only a transitional underdog babyface. He was pushed into the main event picture only as an afterthought when Reigns dropped the sad news that his cancer had resurfaced. Rollins has since done exceedingly well to make himself a believable threat to the Beast Incarnate's gold but it will be a major surprise if WWE does pull the trigger of him.

Given that even Reigns was not allowed to defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania, it will be a major shock if Rollins is allowed to slay the beast who ended the Undertaker's winning streak at the very event.