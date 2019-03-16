Retirement for any professional athlete is just the way the game goes and perhaps, this time WWE could see the departure of several legends from the scene. With the WrestleMania fast approaching us, we can safely say that these legends, few of whom could have hung on for a longer time, could well walk into the sunset.

They are well past their glory days and the time has now come for them to step aside and allow the younger crop to take center stage in WWE.

We look at three such iconic figures who will walk out for the final time, come WrestleMania.

Kurt Angle

Perhaps the most obvious of the lot, Kurt Angle's future is already sealed as it was confirmed on the 11th March episode of Monday Night RAW by the man himself that WrestleMania could be the final dip in the lake. He has done so much for the universe, that he deserves a farewell match and this is where WWE has honoured the legend.

Hopefully, he now takes on a fitting opponent at the grandest stage of them all and walks away with his head held high.

Kane

It was as if this separation needs a stamp of approval. The champion wrestler has already flicked the switch and is mentally switched off. He is a politician now after winning election to the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee and WrestleMania could be the final stage he takes control of the ring.

If he makes an appearance at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal only to disappear forever, well it should not surprise anyone. He has shifted his focus to his politics and this is a distraction he would want to get rid of at the earliest.

The Undertaker

Right, so breathe now, because the Undertaker does not have a match at WrestleMania for the first time in 19 years. However, he is well past his prime and his sporadic appearances on TV are a testament to his waning prowess.

He was supposed to retire back at WrestleMania 33, but then came back for a marathon 165-second match against John Cena the next year. However, even for the Dead man, this year could well be his last and has on many occasions stated the same. It could well be, he has already retired from the ring... for the final time!