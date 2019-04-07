WWE's marquee pay-per-view WrestleMania is upon us and the 35th edition of the mega event will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7.

When and where to watch WWE WrestleMania live

WWE WrestleMania will start with the kick-off show at 2 pm PT on Sunday and 2:30 am IST (Monday). The main show will begin at 4 pm PT and 4:30 am IST (Monday).

Sony Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD will telecast the event live in English while Sony Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD will telecast the event in Hindi. The event will also be broadcast in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Six and Sony Six HD respectively.

Those with a WWE Network subscription can watch it live on the WWE Network.

Match card and predictions – Main Show

Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

Since the match that has been officially announced, remains Corbin versus Angle, one has to take it on face value. If the match does go ahead, WWE is clearly sold on Corbin's ability and hence, it makes no sense for a veteran to beat an upcoming talent.

Prediction: Baron Corbin

Shane McMahon vs The Miz – falls count anywhere

This has been a well built long-term storyline and given the fact that Shane went after Miz's father, there can only be one winner. But given the way WWE looks at Shane, expect him to do something absolutely crazy and only then Miz would feed off the scraps to get his babyface payoff.

Prediction: The Miz

Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

The two have not minced words in trading verbal blows and if they do the same in the ring, this could be the match of the night. Unlike usual WrestleMania feuds, this is not a culmination of a storyline but the beginning of one. Hence, expect the heel to come up trumps.

Prediction: Randy Orton

Batista vs Triple H – no holds barred

The stipulation that Triple H will have to retire if he loses makes the result pretty predictable. That is not a bad thing per se as Batista always wanted his last match to be against his mentor. Expect an emotional evolution reunion once this match is over with Ric Flair and Orton joining the two wrestlers in the ring.

Prediction: Triple H

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

After headlining 4 WrestleMania's on the bounce, Reings is back in the mid-card. But that is not the only that has changed for the Big Dog as he now a proper babyface. Expect him to win this match on the road to a successful return from leukaemia.

Prediction: Roman Reigns

The Revival vs Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder – Raw Tag Team Championship

It had been rumoured that The Revival had thrown up a backstage storm. Hence, Hawkins will break his losing streak at WrestleMania and everybody will be happy because Hawkins extremely lovable.

Prediction: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Nia Jax & Tamina vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs The IIconics – Women's Tag Team Championship

The IIconics are in the match to take the pinfall and hopefully, Banks and Bayley will be the ones pinning them.

Prediction: Sasha Banks & Bayley

Usos vs The Bar vs Ricochet & Aleister Black vs Nakamura & Rusev – SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The outcome of this match heavily depends on whether The Usos have signed a contract extension. If they have, they walk out as champions and if they have not, Ricochet and Aleister Black will be given the belts.

Prediction: The Usos

Samoa Jose vs Rey Mysterio – US Championship

Joe is finally given the sort of run his skills deserve. The man is arguably the most believable wrestler on the microphone and is a brilliant in-ring worker. A victory over WWE legend Mysterio would be the perfect way to legitimise Joe's threat.

Prediction: Samoa Joe

Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley – Intercontinental Championship

The demon Balor will be wrestling this match and that makes the outcome pretty predictable.

Prediction: Finn Balor

Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston – WWE Championship match

WWE is not averse to a big babyface moment and neither are they averse from pulling off a shock nobody wants to see. But going by the storyline, Kofi must win this match. His career graph deserves it.

Prediction: Kofi Kingston

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins – Universal Championship

Rollins is a loved babyface but Lesnar hardly ever loses. Not even Reigns was allowed to beat him at WrestleMania and not even Goldberg did.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte vs Ronda Rousey – winner takes all

Both, the SmackDown and the Raw Women's titles will be on the line. This is the main event of WrestleMania and anything but a Becky win will absolutely spoil the show. Everything is perfectly set up for a WrestleMania 30 Daniel Bryan encore with Becky standing tall with two championships after months of being held down.

Prediction: Becky Lynch