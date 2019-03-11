India had flown off to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series but in the last two games, Australia has pulled back the initiative to draw level with one match to be played. The fifth and final ODI which will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi will see the Aussies unleashing a surprise weapon on their hosts.

In a bid to crash India's party and win the series in the rubber match, Australia will be fielding WWE superstar Triple H in India's capital city. He will be walking out in the Australian jersey and will even accompany Indian captain Virat Kohli at the toss.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, is an American business executive, professional wrestler and actor. He has been the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE since 2013, as well as being the founder and senior producer of a famous WWE show called NXT.

"Heard the name, bit of a nickname I think [of Aaron Finch] at the moment – Triple H, the wrestler. Similarities there in the facial features and the shaved head. Don't think he's got the wrestling abilities though," remarked Mitchell Johnson during Australia's fifth ODI against India in Mohali.

Johnson is a former Australian cricketer and was on commentary when Aussie skipper Finch came on to bowl in the 26th over of the Indian innings. India had made a rollicking start and the score was on 149-0 with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan at the crease when Johnson said that Finch looks like the WWE wrestler who is also known as "The Game."

Finch will certainly be looking to channelize his inner aggression when he takes the field on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has not been enjoying his time with the bat in hand of late as he has just one fifty-plus score in the last ten innings and was dismissed without scoring in Mohali. But Finch's personal failure with the bat did not deter his team as Australia chased down a mammoth total of 359 to draw level in the series.

Finch has been the captain of the Australian limited overs team following the bans on former skipper Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner. The duo, along with, Cameron Bancroft was banned in March 2018 for using sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the third Test match of Australia's tour to South Africa. The incident led to a nine-month ban for Bancroft while Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months each.