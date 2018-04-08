WWE's biggest pay-per-view event of the year — WrestleMania 34 will begin amid huge expectations at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, April 8.

The build up to the marquee event has been phenomenal, given the superstar names, including former Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) stars Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey in the fight card.

Speculations are rife that The Undertaker, who seemingly retired after his defeat to Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 33, may return to WWE for what is being touted as more than just a one-off appearance at WrestleMania 34.

All you need to know about WrestleMania 34 main event

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Lesnar will be defending his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 against Roman Reigns, who confirmed his fourth straight main event slot at the biggest spectacle of WWE by winning the Elimination Chamber match in February.

A lot is expected of this blockbuster fight and Lesnar holds the upper hand as he had brutalized Reigns during Monday Night Raw in February.

However, speculations are rife that Reigns, the new poster boy of the WWE, will emerge victorious, given Lesnar's possible move to UFC after the expiry of his WWE contract later this year.

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

This one is the most anticipated match on the card as it marks the professional debut of one of the greatest UFC stars — Rousey in WWE.

Rousey is already a big hit among WWE fans and she made her intentions clear when she attacked Triple H and McMahon, driving the WWE COO through the table during Elimination Chamber.

Rousey and Angle, the two Olympic medalists are certainly going to be crowd favorites. The latter and Triple H are certainly going to trading blows at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if The Rock, with whom Rousey took out Triple H in her first WrestleMania appearance in 2015, will be part of what is already a star-studded match.

What time does WrestleMania 34 start in India?

Pre-show: From 2:30am IST (Monday), 10pm BST

Main event: will start from 4am IST (Monday), 11:30pm BST

How to watch WrestleMania 34 on TV, online India TV: Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi commentary)

Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi commentary) Live stream: Sony Liv UK: TV - Sky Box Office US and worldwide: WWE Network

WWE Championship

AJ Styles and Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura will go head to head for the prestigious WWE title Sunday.

Styles is on a high after he defended his championship at the Fastlane PPV in March.

Both the wrestlers, regarded among the greatest wrestlers, competed against each other only once but outside the WWE promotion at the NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 10 in Tokyo in January 2016.

Nakamura had emerged successful at the event as he had pinned Styles. The latter will be gunning for revenge when the two wrestlers take to the ring Sunday.

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zane

There is considerable hype around the fight as Daniel Bryan is returning to the ring for the first time in three years.

Notably, he had retired from WWE in 2016 due to medical reasons, given his long history with concussions over the years.

However, he was medically cleared for the comeback on March 20 and he will be partnering with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon on Sunday.

Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss will be defending her title against Nia Jax in what is one of the much-anticipated fights of WrestleMania 34 on Sunday.

Bliss and Jax have had a frosty relationship in the recent past and it took an ugly turn when the former was caught body shaming her friend last month.

Jax will be looking to give it back to Bliss in the ring.

SmackDown Women's Championship

Asuka, the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble, will face The Queen Charlotte Flair in their first-ever meeting.

United States Championship

India's Jinder Mahal will be seen in action in a fatal four-way match, involving Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Rusev.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos will make their WrestleMania main card appearance for the first time Sunday when they take on The New Day and The Bludgeon Brothers.

Raw Tag Team Championship

Braun Strowman's partner for the Tag Team Championship has not been revealed yet but the big man is expected to prove his might against The Bar Sunday.

Other key confirmed matches at WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal: Sasha Banks, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and TBA.

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat match: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor vs The Miz