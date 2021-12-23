Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush braced the latest episode of Koffee shots with Karan Johar. The duo were seen promoting their upcoming film – Atrangi Re – on the show. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film also stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. And with Dhanush's honest confessions and Sara's candid responses, the chat show's entertainment quotient went a notch higher.

Dhanush picks Sonam Kapoor

At one such instance, when Karan Johar asked Dhanush to pick Sara Ali Khan or Sonam Kapoor; the actor chose the latter. To this, a surprised Sara said, "Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper; I am losing my..." This made Dhanush and Karan Johar burst into laughter.

Dhanush further elaborated and added, "Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special; she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the South coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and was very kind to me. I am very grateful for that."

Dhanush worried about Sara

Dhanush had earlier revealed that he had apprehensions about Sara Ali Khan pulling off the role in Atrangi Re. "To be very honest, I was a little worried.It's such a big role and a very difficult character to play. How many films has she done? I inquired of Aanand ji. At the time, he told me about two or three films. 'Can she pull it off?' I wondered," Dhanush revealed.

He further added, "Anand ji kept telling me, 'There is something I need and I see it in her.' And he does. I don't know how he cracks that. For some reason, out of nowhere, he brought me here to do Raanjhanaa. He had the conviction that this is my actor for the film. So, he must have seen something in her."