Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor owns some of the best assets to her closet. She is currently in Dubai with her family. A few days ago Sonam posted a picture of her with brother Harshvardhan Kapoor donning pair of sexy sneakers.

She is seen wearing a white maxi dress. The outfit was from Cecile Bahnsen, but what grabbed everyone's notice was the Dior Air Jordans she teamed it with. As we know, they are perhaps the costliest sneakers in the world. As we also know, Anand Ahuja loves his sneakers and nothing is too expensive for him. We wonder if he gifted them to his wifey dearest.

Here's how much the sneakers cost

The cost of the Dior Air Jordans is Rs 17,20,000 as per the Vogue closet. The sneakers were launched in the market in June 2020. The cheaper ones cost upwards of 2,000$ in the US market. The costlier ones start from 2,200$. The shoes offer maximum comfort and are ideal for walking.

Sonam Kapoor already has a huge footwear collection, and this is one pricey addition to it. BTW, with a price tag above Rs. 17 lakh, one could buy a 1BHK flat in some of the far-flung suburbs of Mumbai. That's not all. Some of the Dior Air Jordans cost upwards of 15,000$ as well.

Sonam Kapoor has one of the costliest wardrobes in Bollywood. She is also the top choice of Indian designers and foreign labels. The actress is one of the pioneers of the airport look in India.