Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has made India proud with his incredible cricketing journey. Yuvraj battled cancer but always prioritized cricket. He played 273 matches for India in total. However, several reports have shown a tiff between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Team India triumphed in the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup under Dhoni's captaincy.

For the unversed, during the 2011 ODI World Cup, where Yuvraj was named Player of the Tournament, he was battling cancer. Needless to say, Yuvraj's contribution to cricket is commendable. Many young and budding cricketers look up to Yuvraj's cricketing achievements and consider them a benchmark.

However, Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, known for being outspoken and unfiltered, has once again sparked controversy with his statement.

In a recent podcast, Yograj Singh said he would have been proud even if Yuvraj had died during the World Cup as long as India lifted the title.

Yograj stated, "For our country, if Yuvraj Singh had died from cancer and had won India the World Cup, I would have been a proud father. I still am very proud of him. I have told him this over the phone as well. I wanted him to play even when he was spitting blood. I told him, 'Don't worry, you won't die. Win this World Cup for India.'"

Yograj further added, "If Yuvraj Singh had worked even 10 per cent as hard as his father, he would have become a great cricketer."

However, netizens were not convinced by Yograj's statement about his son, dubbing it insensitive and cruel.

Netizens react

A user mentioned, "He seems very passionate about the country and this is probably his version of people with children who die in battle."

Another mentioned, "But he's alive and India did win the World Cup. Is he not proud now?"

The third one mentioned, "Who needs an enemy when you have a father like Yograj..."

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh's biopic is in the works. Last year, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar announced the project on their social media.

The note read: "Come witness Yuvraj Singh's battle and survival story, from fighting cancer to lifting the World Cup."

The biopic will highlight his achievements, journey, and struggles, shedding light on his battle with cancer, his survival, and how he triumphed against all odds.

The film is co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, renowned for Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Sitaare Zameen Par.

On the professional front, Yuvraj's last match for India was against the West Indies on June 30, 2017. He announced his retirement in May 2019.