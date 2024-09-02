Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has made India proud with his incredible cricket journey. Yuvraj battled cancer but always gave cricket a priority. Yuvraj has played 273 matches in total for India, However, there have been several reports of a tiff between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Team India triumphed in the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup under Dhoni's captaincy.

For the unversed, during the 2011 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament Yuvraj was suffering from Cancer.

Most of the credit was given to Dhoni; a section of senior players and netizens were unhappy that Yuvraj and Dhoni had a commendable partnership.

The star former cricketer has been a constant support for young and budding players since then.

And now, a biopic of Yuvraj Singh is in the works, which is headlined by T-Series.

Weeks after Yuvraj's biopic announcement, Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has launched a verbal attack against two former India captains – Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh's big statement on MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev!



India should award Yuvraj Singh The Bharat Ratna for playing with Cancer and winning the World Cup for the country..!!Via Zee Switch YT Channel#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/q8yQXcwku5 — Asjad (@mohd_asjad_) September 2, 2024

Several videos of Yograj accusing Dhoni of "destroying" the career of his son Yuvraj have surfaced online.

'He should look at himself in the mirror': Yograj Singh

Speaking to Zee Switch's YouTube channel, Yograj said, "I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at himself in the mirror. He is a very prominent cricketer, I salute him. But what he did to my son is unforgivable. Everything is coming to light now, and it can never be forgiven. That man has ruined my son's life, who could have played for four to five more years. I challenge everyone to have a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said that there will never be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing through cancer and winning the World Cup for the country."

Yograj Singh's latest explosive interview on MS Dhoni.

?

Also, demands Bharat Ratna for his son Yuvraj Singh for his outstanding and selfless contribution to Cricket. pic.twitter.com/JDoJrLMeIW — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) August 31, 2024

"I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won't be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country," Yograj further said.

Yuvraj Singh's battle with cancer

In a previous interview on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, Yuvraj said, "Mahi and I (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. My lifestyle was very different from him, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket."

Watch his full interview below:

Yograj doesn't enjoy a good relationship with 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and it's no secret. Yograj has blamed Kapil Dev for his exclusion from the Indian team. Yograj played one Test and six ODIs for India between 1980-81.

Yuvraj's last match for India was against the West Indies on June 30, 2017, and he announced his retirement in May 2019.