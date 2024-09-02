Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news ever since the demise of her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has been keeping herself away from films and the limelight. Despite keeping it low, she has been under constant scrutiny by paps and media whenever she gets spotted in and around the city.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, on 14 June 2020.

After SSR's death, Rhea Chakraborty was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. In September 2020 was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail for alleged drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was granted bail after 28 days.

Since then Rhea has been away from the limelight.

The actor recently started her podcast wherein she spoke about her life after SSR's death.

Rhea Chakraborty on her parents drinking and having meals with her friends

Rhea recalled a surprising moment when on her release from jail, she noticed that her parents and friends had gained weight during her time in jail.

Rhea shared that her friends would share meals and drinks with her parents. "One of my friends – a couple of friends – used to drink with my dad and eat food with them every night while we were inside. When I came out, 'I'm like, why have you gained so much weight? Kameeno, main , weight put on kar rahe ho (I was in jail and you were eating food and putting on weight). They were like, 'No, dude. We were just trying to make uncle-aunty eat and drink and make them feel a little normal. And I was, like, 'Oh wow!'"

Speaking of the support her friends gave and helped her family cope, she added, "I was surrounded by superpowers of women. Some of my girlfriends – the way they stood by me – my God! You don't need anything else – you can have one true friend in life and that's enough. Shibani (Dandekar) was that for me. The way Shibani stood for me was enough for me to know that the whole world can be against me but I have one friend."

Rhea Chakraborty on her jail time

Rhea says, "Jail is a very different world because there's no society in jail. There is a weird sense of equality. Everyone is a number, they are not a person. You are a UT number when you are in under trial prison...It's a strange world, it's a very evolved crowd. Because it's just human emotion at its basic rawest. It's survival. You have to survive each day, and each day feels like a year. It takes a long time for a day to finish because you're literally doing nothing. There it is pause."

Rhea shared, "My time in there was actually really difficult in the first two weeks to kind of adjust to this situation because no one ever believes that they are going to jail. Once you are in there, it takes a long time to understand that this has happened. There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced...You are really thinking negative thoughts now. I've always been a very bubbly, positive person, like delusionally optimistic."

Sushant Singh Rajput's family had accused Rhea of mentally harassing him, taking advantage of him for money, and being involved in his death. However, Rhea has denied these claims.