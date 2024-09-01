'Indecent, vulgar': Netizens slam Kashmera Shah for showing her injury mark to paparazzo in backless bodycon outfit

Popular TV actor Kashmera Shah along with her husband actor Krushna – comedian Krushna Abhishek and her kids attended the International Quality Awards 3rd Edition with her children. Several videos and pictures of her attending the award ceremony with her kids and husband have surfaced online.

What did Kashmera Shah wear?

Kashmera Shah wore a black backless bodycon dress and looked as hot and sexy as ever. The actor paired her black dress with high heels. She opted for red lip-gloss and tied her hair.

A video has gone viral that shows the paparazzo asking Kashmera to show the mark of her injury.

She turned her back and showed her injury mark. Kashmera was trolled brutally for the way she turned her back towards paps and showed her mark. A section of netizens also trolled her for wearing an awful outfit.

A user wrote, "If you don't feel comfortable then don't wear it."

Another mentioned, "Why is she overreacting so much?"

The third one wrote, "Vulgar, cheap, cringe."

Kashmera won an award for her culinary skills

She expressed her happiness after receiving awards and mentioned her children. Kashmera said she cooks a lot and often tries new recipes. She mentioned making Gatte ki Sabzi, which she found very tasty.