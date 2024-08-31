Bigg Boss 18 is merely a month away and fans are waiting with bated breath for Salman Khan to take over the Bigg Boss season 18 stage. Fans missed Salman Khan's hosting and the way he handled situations and reprimanded the contestants in BB OTT 3 as Anil Kapoor hosted the digital season. And now fans are counting the days until the official announcement of the news.

There has been a lot of buzz regarding the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Salman Khan who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikander has given his dates for the next season of Bigg Boss that will be aired on TV.

On Wednesday, Bhaijaan attended a children's event in Mumbai, despite suffering from a serious rib injury.

Salman was spotted at a Ganesha event wherein the actor was seen struggling to get up from the sofa and looked pale and tired. He enthralled the audience with his dance moves and also sang some of the popular songs.

Salman Khan to not host Bigg Boss 18 owing to rib injury? fans react

Given his health issues and other work commitments, there have been reports that Salman Khan might not be hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 18.

Fans are quite upset about the news of the probability of Salman Khan's absence from the reality show.

A report in Siasat Daily stated that "Salman Bhai will mostly return, as Bigg Boss is incomplete without him. However, given his health, nothing is certain yet. Even if he does come back, the makers will ensure that his schedule is as stress-free as possible."

"The production house is still awaiting a final confirmation on Salman Khan's involvement," the source further added.

Tentative contesnats in Bigg Boss 18

A report that is been doing the rounds states that Spiritual guru Aniruddhacharya Maharaj was approached to participate in Bigg Boss 18, but he reportedly declined the offer. Aniruddhacharya cited a mismatch between his values and culture as the reason for his refusal.

Bigg Boss 18 is expected to premiere in the first week of October.