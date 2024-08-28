There is no denying that Salman Khan is not just one of the most loved actors but also an entertainer. He loves kids and vice versa. On Tuesday, Salman Khan attended an event in Mumbai. The event was to promote the eco-friendly Ganesh festival in Mumbai. Salman was present at the event with Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sonali Bendre was also seen at the event.

The actor entertained the fans with his dance performances and he also sang for his little fans.

'Bhai has gained weight, looking old':

At the event, Salman sang "Aate Jaate Jo Milta Hai" from his film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. He also danced to the "Jalwa" song from his film Wanted.

As soon as the videos went viral, netizens were quick to judge his impromptu dance performance and were of the view that Salman Khan had gained weight, and some said he had grown old.

A user wrote, "He is unable to dance."

Another mentioned, " He is struggling to move."

the third one said, "He looks old."

In one of the videos from the event, Salman can be heard saying, "Please get eco-friendly Ganesha for your house, and building, and do the visarjan at home. It looks very bad when you make Ganesha with plaster of Paris and do the visarjan at sea, some of it is lying in different places, some of the parts hit your feet, it doesn't look good."

Work Front

Salman was seen in the Amazon Prime Video documentary series Angry Young Men, featuring his father Salim Khan, and his writing partner Javed Akhtar. Salman said, that he would want to remake Sholay and Deewaar.

Salman was last seen in YRF's Tiger 3 in 2023. He was also seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. The actor hasn't had any releases in 2024 and will next be seen in Sikandar in 2025, which will be directed by AR Murugadoss.