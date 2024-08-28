Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Of late, the couple are grabbing headlines for her marital life. Several reports suggest that Abhi and Ash have parted ways.

For the last couple of months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have not been spotted together. Abhishek is mostly seen with his sister Shweta Bachchan and niece, nephew Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda.

There are times when he is seen with his mother, sister and niece, nephew. It's been a long Abhishek has been spotted with Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

"Why is Aishwarya, Aaradhya missing?: Divorce rumours surface again as Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta get papped at the airport

Once again, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's absence has led to divorce speculations.

On Tuesday night, amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan along with his mother actor Jaya Bachchan and sister, Shweta Bachchan, reached Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures of the family exiting the Mumbai airport have surfaced online.

Jaya Bachchan unbothered look; Abhishek Bachchan greets paps with folded hands

A video shows, Abhishek greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as he exited the airport and walked towards his car. Jaya Bachchan didn't react, nor did she wave or smile and walked towards her car, while Shweta smiled as she looked around.

Who wore what: Airport look?

Abhishek wore a grey sweatshirt and black pants. Jaya was seen in a black jacket over a grey top and pants. Shweta opted for an olive green jacket over a black top and pants.

Netizens noticed that Aishwarya and Aaradhaya were not there with the trio.

Reacting to the video, fans quizzed about Abhishek's wife-actor Aishwarya Rai. And daughters absence

A fan wrote, "Aishwarya not with them. Where is she? Bachchan family is incomplete without Aishwarya and Aaradhya,"

Another wrote, "They went on a vacation? Why isn't Aishwarya with them?" An Instagram user said, "I miss Aishwarya. She didn't go on a trip with them?"

The third one mentioned, "Where is Aishwarya, Abhishek?"

Last month, Aishwarya and Aaradhya went on a vacation to the USA sans Abhishek Bachchan and his family.

While Abhishek Bachchan had been to the Paris Olympics to cheer for Indian athletes sans Aishwarya and Aardhaya.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.