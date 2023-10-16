Slowly but steadily Alaya F is making her mark in the industry. For Pooja Bedi's daughter and Kabir Bedi's granddaughter, acting is in her genes. And the young girl makes the most of it with every film that she comes onboard. Alaya recently walked the ramp for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Who she wore

Alaya F channelled her inner sassy, boss lady charm for 'Nocturnal Enigma: The Tassel Tempest Ensemble' from the latest 'Profusion' collection by the brand. Her bralette top and beaded pant stole the show. However, it was her walk that didn't seem at par to many. One section on social media wasn't entirely impressed by her walk.

Comments

"One of the worst walks I have seen," wrote a user. "She's walking really weird!!! Is she in pain or something??" another user commented. "Every time I see an actor ramp walk, I just understand how hardworking models are to make their career in modeling," a social media comment read. "That's so not a model walk," another social media user commented.

"You need to work on the ramp walk, rest is so beautiful," one more social media user opined. "Why is she walking like she is constipated," a comment read. "Well you certainly stopped the show with that walk of yours !! were you in pain or something and what's with the hands," one more comment read.

Alaya on moving to acting from direction

However, Alaya's walk and style was also loved by many. Arjun Kapoor and many other celebs liked her ramp walk video. Alaya had once spoken about being and actor and how working with Saif Ali Khan in Jawani Jaaneman turned out to be so good for her. While I was shooting Jawaani Jaaneman I was at my peak calm. Each scene just flowed for me. I loved that film. There are movies that are different. Everything fell together so well in that film. My first day of shooting made me so happy about my decision to be an actor," she said in an interview.