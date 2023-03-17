Alaya F, who made her debut in Bollywood along with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', is 'dancing' and happy after Priyanka Chopra named her the next Bollywood superstar. Chopra who is currently busy promoting her upcoming show 'Citadel' was asked in an interview who she thinks could be the next superstar in the industry.

She shared, "I think Alia [Bhatt] is, but she is a Bollywood superstar so I can't say." But later she added, "I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool, and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years."

Alaya F took to her Instagram handle and shared the clip of Chopra. She wrote, "I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra Going to be smiling and dancing all day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F was last seen in the musical love story Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, directed by Anurag Kashyap. She was also seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Freddy. She will next feature in 'Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani', 'U-Turn', and 'Sri', with Rajkummar Rao.

About Citadel

'Citadel' tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people.

The series also stars Richard Madden, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje, and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

'Citadel' has been executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes for AGBO, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.