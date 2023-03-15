Priyanka Chopra's statement on Shah Rukh Khan's old comment about going to Hollywood has been raising eyebrows. The global icon was asked about her reaction on SRK's old statement in a recent interview with SXSW. Priyanka said being "comfortable" was "boring" to her and that she is not "arrogant" but "self-assured".

Priyanka's sharp retort

"Shah Rukh Khan says, 'why should I go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here'," the old statement by SRK was brought up in the interview. Responding to it, Priyanka said, "Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don't need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country."

The old buzz...

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra worked together in the Don series. The two were also seen together in Billu Barber and Ra One. There were wild rumours and speculations about the two of them being more than just friends during the shoot of Don. The two remained tight lipped on the matter and have avoided each other at events.

While Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan, Priyanka Chopra is all geared up to be seen in Citadel by Russo Brothers'. She will also be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas.