Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi and Kabir Bedi, had made a promising debut with Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Before stepping into the world of Bollywood, Alaya was already quite popular on social media.

However, she was heavily criticised for using lip fillers to enhance her looks. And this thing pertubed her and made her wonder why people were thinking such about her when they didn't know anything about her.

Speaking about her worst experience and getting trolled for enhancing her lips before entering into the film industry on Komal Nahta's chat show Starry Nights Gen Y, Alaya said, "I have been getting these comments where people are like, 'Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!' I didn't do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don't know why people think I got something done."

When she was asked if trolling affect her in anyway, Alaya quipped, "Little bit, yeah, because it's also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say 'um' a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, 'Why does she say um so much?' I was like, 'Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don't want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it.' I would rather say um than something very stupid."

One-film old Alaya F is already a busy bee. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya, who has impressed all with her brilliant debut act in the recent Jawaani Jaaneman, celebrated all the ovation coming her way in the best way possible -- by working.

She already has a three-film deal from Northern Lights Films. She has another film lined up with Pooja Entertainment, though she prefers to be tight-lipped about it for now.

"I am just exploring my options. There's a lot of interest coming from a lot of people. I am very grateful. I just hope I make the right choices now. I don't have a set idea on what I want to do or specifically not do. I want people to look at me in all sorts of ways. I don't want to be categorised as an actor who does a certain type of roles," Alaya had said earlier in an interview.

She might be flooded with offers now but bagging her first film was "tough".

"Intially, people would have reasons to say no. I would be very upset. I would wonder 'why not?' Then I realised that if people are making a film and investing crores in it, at the end of the day they have to make a decision that is right for their film," she said.

"Once I realised that, I focused on doing my best. Now when I see 'Jawaani Jaaneman', I feel the character is exactly like me. I remember looking at the character and saying, 'oh my god! I am perfect for the character'. I was lucky to fit into this role. I was lucky that Tia was like me and thankfully they also liked my acting. It worked out well," she added.

(With IANS Inputs)