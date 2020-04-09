Even before Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in the Hindi film industry, she had made her presence felt on social media. Being a star kid herself, (daughter of Pooja Bedi) she got a lot of attention some of which was unwanted, mainly for Alaya.

A popular Bollywood based blog site, posted an article about her, which was mainly introducing her as the next star child who's ready to be a part of the glamorous industry. Unfortunately, the post had received a lot of negative comments. But Alaya decided to fight back instead of bowing down to faceless people on the internet.

"I came across a very nice post by Miss Malini that featured me. Everything within the post was very respectful and well said. When I read the comments, my smile faded away. All anyone spoke about was how I was barely wearing any clothes, how I was just another "r***i," that "taking my clothes off" just made me an unworthy s**t. That I was "porn ready," not "Bollywood ready" and of course the perennial "Indian girls like this are ruining our culture. I took a deep breath and went back to doing what I was doing. My plan was to ignore it like I ignored everything else that brought even an ounce of negativity into my life. But this annoyed me and refused to budge from the back of my mind. If my cleavage is visible, it does not mean I am giving consent, it does not mean I am "asking for it. I am more than my breasts and it is unfair to let them define me," Alaya had said.

This wasn't the first time when a child of an actor became a target for trolls for wearing clothes of her own choices. When Shah Rukh Khan had once posted a photo of her daughter in a bikini, that became the talk of the town, which had then affected the 16-year-old girl.