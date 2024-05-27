All eyes were on the SRH vs KKR finals that was held on Sunday night. As expected it was KKR who won the match. SRK despite being unwell was in the stands with his family and cheered and partied with KKR teammates and family.

SRH team has been one of the finest teams in IPL so far, as they always played well and scored the highest runs in the IPL 2024, but during the finals, they merely made 112 runs which was the lowest runs so far during any IPL finale. This not only shook SRH fans and the team owner Kavya but also several social media cricket buffs.

Easily the worst IPL final ever.

No Kolkata Knight Riders fan will pass without liking this. ?



Congratulations KKR



Travis Head | Mitchell Starc | Kkr vs Srh#IPLFinals #IPL2024Finals #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/vrcm5mIq5p — Panda Heart?? (@_vy_sh_navi) May 26, 2024

Celebrations are in full swing after KKR won the trophy after a decade. A section of fans were disappointed after watching the IPL final as fans expected to see a lot of big hits from the Orange Army. But it looks like SRH didn't play up to the mark.

'Worst IPL ever, one-sided match': Cricket fans call CSK vs RCB match way more intense than KKR vs SRH IPL finals

As soon as KKR won the game, users on X slammed the SRH team and in no time 'Worst IPL' started trending.

Honestly this is the worst IPL final ever played, csk vs rcb was way more intense then this, that game was bigger than final✍️ pic.twitter.com/lGuzZazZrj — Naks..! (@oyenakss) May 26, 2024

They made fun of RR young fangirl who was seen crying



Now KAVYA MARAN WAS WIPING HER TEARS after losing!



This is called Karma

Congratulations KKR ??

and Thank you for saving humanity and silencing these SRH arrogant dogs. #KKRvsSRH #IPLfinal #IPL2O24Final pic.twitter.com/m9kwE25TGs — Rosh ? (@ImetSanju) May 27, 2024

A section of users said that CSK vs RCB was indeed a nail-biting match where both the team battled it out. And it felt like it was finals.

2023 vs 2024 Final pic.twitter.com/XIFnx951gO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 26, 2024

"One X user commented, "Easily the worst IPL final ever," while extending congratulations to the KKR team. "Honestly, this is the worst IPL final ever played. CSK vs RCB was way more intense than this.

Lowest Score in IPL Final

Sunrisers Hyderabad (113) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (125) vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2013

Rising Pune Supergiant (128) vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017

"Dil ko hai gham kyoon

aankh hai nam kyoon

Hona hi tha jo hua hai



Us baat ko jaane hi do

Jiska nishaan kal ho naa ho".

Kavya Maran Crying is So Painful.? ? #KavyaMaran pic.twitter.com/zVn2P5M3XZ — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) May 27, 2024

SRH's top batsmen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, made just six runs on the board. The latter was dismissed in the first ball itself.

Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Pat Cummins 24; Mitchell Starc 2/14, Andre Russell 3/19, Harshit Rana 2/24).

This has to be the peak moment of the celebrations ??



Aryan plans a prank to intentionally go and bump into the commentary team just like SRK mistakenly interrupted in the last victory lap… and SRK understands the mission right! ??

The prank duo! #ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/X0MB26FJKB — Neel Joshi (@iamn3el) May 27, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders: 114 for 2 in 10.3 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 52 not out).

KKR made the runs in merely 10 overs, after which they had to wait for the innings t end for the post-match presentation to begin.

In 2023, CSK's match results were declared at 1.30 am and every cricket fan was anxiously waiting for the results and watching the Super Over.