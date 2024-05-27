All eyes were on the SRH vs KKR finals that was held on Sunday night. As expected it was KKR who won the match. SRK despite being unwell was in the stands with his family and cheered and partied with KKR teammates and family.
SRH team has been one of the finest teams in IPL so far, as they always played well and scored the highest runs in the IPL 2024, but during the finals, they merely made 112 runs which was the lowest runs so far during any IPL finale. This not only shook SRH fans and the team owner Kavya but also several social media cricket buffs.
Easily the worst IPL final ever.— Panda Heart?? (@_vy_sh_navi) May 26, 2024
No Kolkata Knight Riders fan will pass without liking this. ?
Congratulations KKR
Travis Head | Mitchell Starc | Kkr vs Srh#IPLFinals #IPL2024Finals #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/vrcm5mIq5p
Celebrations are in full swing after KKR won the trophy after a decade. A section of fans were disappointed after watching the IPL final as fans expected to see a lot of big hits from the Orange Army. But it looks like SRH didn't play up to the mark.
May 26, 2024
'Worst IPL ever, one-sided match': Cricket fans call CSK vs RCB match way more intense than KKR vs SRH IPL finals
As soon as KKR won the game, users on X slammed the SRH team and in no time 'Worst IPL' started trending.
Honestly this is the worst IPL final ever played, csk vs rcb was way more intense then this, that game was bigger than final✍️ pic.twitter.com/lGuzZazZrj— Naks..! (@oyenakss) May 26, 2024
Kavya crying ??— Hank Anna (@Hanky_bb) May 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/zx4c8QrGLA
They made fun of RR young fangirl who was seen crying— Rosh ? (@ImetSanju) May 27, 2024
Now KAVYA MARAN WAS WIPING HER TEARS after losing!
This is called Karma
Congratulations KKR ??
and Thank you for saving humanity and silencing these SRH arrogant dogs. #KKRvsSRH #IPLfinal #IPL2O24Final pic.twitter.com/m9kwE25TGs
A section of users said that CSK vs RCB was indeed a nail-biting match where both the team battled it out. And it felt like it was finals.
2023 vs 2024 Final pic.twitter.com/XIFnx951gO— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 26, 2024
"One X user commented, "Easily the worst IPL final ever," while extending congratulations to the KKR team. "Honestly, this is the worst IPL final ever played. CSK vs RCB was way more intense than this.
Lowest Score in IPL Final
Sunrisers Hyderabad (113) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024
Chennai Super Kings (125) vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2013
Rising Pune Supergiant (128) vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017
"Dil ko hai gham kyoon— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) May 27, 2024
aankh hai nam kyoon
Hona hi tha jo hua hai
Us baat ko jaane hi do
Jiska nishaan kal ho naa ho".
Kavya Maran Crying is So Painful.? ? #KavyaMaran pic.twitter.com/zVn2P5M3XZ
SRH's top batsmen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, made just six runs on the board. The latter was dismissed in the first ball itself.
Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Pat Cummins 24; Mitchell Starc 2/14, Andre Russell 3/19, Harshit Rana 2/24).
This has to be the peak moment of the celebrations ??— Neel Joshi (@iamn3el) May 27, 2024
Aryan plans a prank to intentionally go and bump into the commentary team just like SRK mistakenly interrupted in the last victory lap… and SRK understands the mission right! ??
The prank duo! #ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/X0MB26FJKB
Kolkata Knight Riders: 114 for 2 in 10.3 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 52 not out).
Kavya Maran Crying ??#SRHvsKKR #iplcricket #IPL2024 #IPLFinal #KKRvsSRHFinal #KKRvsSRH #IPL2024Final pic.twitter.com/HcdRrdYcsH— Naattamai ⚖️(Modi Ka Parivaar?) (@Agmarksanghi) May 26, 2024
KKR made the runs in merely 10 overs, after which they had to wait for the innings t end for the post-match presentation to begin.
In 2023, CSK's match results were declared at 1.30 am and every cricket fan was anxiously waiting for the results and watching the Super Over.