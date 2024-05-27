Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan often takes to his blog and social media and pens down his thoughts and emotions. Like millions of fans, all eyes were on KKR vs SRH final. Cricket lovers rejoiced as Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the Indian Premier League 2024.

SRK, who wasn't in the best of his health, was there to support his team and cheered and celebrated the big win with his family by his side. From kissing Gauri post-win to hugging his kids AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan, the actor also hugged and kissed Gautam Gambhir.

Along with the team, co-owner Juhi Chawla was also present in the stands to cheer for the country.

Suhana Khan was in tears as KKR won; she hugged daddy SRK. At one end, there were tears of joy for KKR, while tears rolled down from SRH owner Kavya Maran's eyes as was simply in disbelief that SRH lost in the finals.

To note, SRH was one of the strongest teams in IPL 2024, with commendable innings by Travis Head and Pat Cummins.

Social media was dancing in joy and glory after KKR's win, but a section of netizens felt it was merely one side as SRH didn't fight it back enough.

Kavya maran is crying, i cant see her like this yrrrr its hurts , dont cry just learn From us RCB fans ??#KKRvsSRH #iplcricket #iplfinal pic.twitter.com/H9579eDcVk — Mukesh (@Cricketfan72) May 26, 2024

Tears of joy for KKR, tears of pain for SRH

SRH owner Kavya Maran burst into tears after her team's defeat. She also left the match mid-way and came only in the last over.

While everyone is busy congratulating KKR and SRK, Amitabh Bachchan congratulated KKR but was also disappointed that SRH lost. In his blog on Tumblr, the megastar wrote, "The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches .."

"But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady ... the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion... I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear!" Amitabh Bachchan added.

A fan page shared her video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the text, "Kavya Maran was hiding her tears. She still appreciated KKR."

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. SRK has been celebrating with the team and his family members ever since the win.

Who Is Kavya Maran?

She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the founder and CEO of the Sun Group, a media conglomerate. She is the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, a cricket team in the Indian Premier League and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League. She has a net worth of $50 million.