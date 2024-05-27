Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon as his team KKR has won IPL 2024. It's indeed a moment to rejoice as Kolkata Knight Riders won against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. This is the third title for the Shreyas Iyer-led side and the first in 10 years.

Despite recently being hospitalised, SRK's presence was a testament to his unwavering support for his team. The actor was in the stands cheering for his team. Along with SRK, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan were seen cheering for the team.

It was SRK's first public appearance at the IPL finals match in Chennai after getting discharged from a hospital.

Several pictures from the stadium have surfaced on social media.

SRK was seated beside Gauri wearing a mask. Beside Gauri was SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani sitting as the trio cheered for KKR,

2012 IPL Final at Chepauk.

2024 IPL Final at Chepauk.



Ananya ? Suhana ? Shanaya. pic.twitter.com/5wsCC3SxUd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2024

KKR wasn't in the pink of his health but ensured that he supported his team.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a mask at the stadium post-recovery from heat stroke. He also had a round, spot band-aid plaster on his right hand, likely from an Intravenous Cannula. This precautionary measure highlighted his commitment to safety while supporting his team.

Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana were also cheering for the team watching the match and clapping.

Suhana wore the purple jersey of KKR, and Shanaya and Ananya opted for matching white shirts. SRK wore a purple t-shirt, and Gauri and Pooja wore official KKR jerseys.

Celebrations galore as SRK celebrated KKR's big win after a decade

Post the big win, SRK celebrated with his family, He hugged and kissed Gauri. Suhana couldn't contain her happiness, the tears of joy were evident as she hugged her daddy, AbRam joined in and so did AbRam.

SRK hugging his kids was a wholesome moment and fans are truly gushing seeing SRK's love for his kids.

SRK then went ahead and kissed and hugged Gautam Gambhir.

The actor blew flying kisses and also interacted with the opponent team.

Amid celebrations galore at Chennai post-win. A fan posted both then and now pictures of SRK, Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya.

The then and now photos include one from the 2012 IPL Final at Chepauk wherein the star kids were quite young, seemingly in their teens and now the 2024 IPL Final at Chepauk.

SRK then changed his outfit and wore a black t-shirt as she celebrated on the field post KKR's big win!