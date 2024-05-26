Shah Rukh Khan is not only an ace superstar, but also the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The actor is often seen cheering in the stands for his team and boosting the morale of his team KKR.

However, the actor grabbed headlines when the actor during the last match in Ahmedabad the actor suffered a heat stroke and was admitted to hospital.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam head to Chennai for the IPL final

On Tuesday night post attending KKR vs SRH match in Ahmedabad. After greeting the players of his team and the opponent team as the fans in the stadium.

Upon reaching the hotel, the actor felt uneasy and the next day, the actor was taken to KD Hospital at around 1 pm. As per reports, suffered from severe dehydration owing to the heat. After a few hours he was fine and the very next day he flew back to Mumbai.

His manager Pooja Dadlani took to her IG stories and shared an update regarding his health and assured his fans that he is doing well.

Pooja wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

For the unversed, Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It rose to 45.9 degrees on Wednesday.

And now as KKR will be clashing with SRH on Sunday, while there are millions of supporters for SRK's team KKR, a section of cricket fans are also rooting for SRH.

The final match of the tournament is on Sunday, May 26, in Chennai.

Ahead of the intense clash, Shah Rukh along with his wife Gauri Khan, and his children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam were seen jetting off to Chennai.

Suhana's friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday were also seen at the private airport.

SRK hid his face behind the umbrella

Days after suffering from a major heat stroke, Shah Rukh Khan jetted off to Chennai and was seen at a private airport in Mumbai.

The actor's face wasn't visible to the camera as he got out of his car wearing a hoodie jacket and was covered under an umbrella. However, SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, was seen at the Mumbai airport as well.

Several videos and clips of SRK and his family heading to Chennai have surfaced online. A clip shows Aryan Khan patiently showing his documents to the policemen stationed at the private airport.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Chennai to cheer on KKR in the IPL final#KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/3weaycVVs2 — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) May 26, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan opted for a casual look for the airport. He wore a white sweatshirt and carried a backpack as he entered the building. Suhana opted for a crop top and white flowy pants and rounded off her look with a pair of glasses.

For the uninitiated, the KKR vs. SRH final is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm tonight at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRK's film

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film, King.