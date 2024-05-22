On Tuesday night, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, also the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, attended the KKR vs SRH match in Ahmedabad. SRK was thrilled as his team won and now KKR is in the finals. The actor enjoyed his time on the field with KKR teammates.

The watch was seen waving at the crowd and recreating his iconic pose on the field past midnight. SRK is over the moon after his team, KKR, made it into finals.

A piece of shocking news has saddened fans. Several reports claim that the actor isn't fine health-wise and was hospitalised on Wednesday.

SRK suffers heat stroke; hospitalised

After the match ended, SRK reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad with the team late at night, where they received a grand welcome.

After his condition worsened in the morning, SRK was taken to KD Hospital at around 1 pm.

As per a report in News 18 Showshah, the player, who was in Ahmedabad for his cricket team Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is likely to have suffered from severe dehydration owing to the heat, however, he is doing fine now and there's nothing to worry.

Shah Rukh Khan sir is fine and he’s been discharged, nothing to worry.



Love You @iamsrk ❤️#ShahRukhKhan — Sudhir Kothari (@sudhirkothari03) May 22, 2024

The actor was discharged after primary treatment. At present, his health is stable, and the doctors have asked him to take adequate rest.

SRK and his family are yet to react to the reports of his hospitalisation. News18 Showsha also contacted the actor's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, but there has been no response from them as of now.

Needless to say, the news of SRK's hospitalisation has left his fans worried. Several users took to their respective X (formerly known as Twitter) handles to express concern and wish them a speedy recovery.

A user wrote, "OMG, I hope he is fine," one of the fans wrote. "Get well soon our king."

After the big win in the IPL, the actor celebrated on the field with his daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam. The actor also hugged his team players and planted kisses on their cheeks.

SRK, known for his encouraging demeanour, also posed and shook hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad players and was seen chatting with them after the match.

Heat stroke in India

Ahmedabad, along many parts of India, recorded a high temperature. The temperature in Gujarat's capital was around 45 degrees and the Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in the city.

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He will soon begin shooting for King. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is also likely to star SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. Recently, it was revealed that Shah Rukh will be playing a Don in his film. Much like his OG Don role, he will have shades of grey in King.