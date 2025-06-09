World's largest container ship MSC IRINA arrives at Adani's Vizhinjam International Seaport

In a historic feat, the world's largest container ship MSC IRINA arrived at Adani Group's Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday, which will be berthed till Tuesday.

This highlights Vizhinjam's capabilities in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs).

The MSC IRINA — the world's largest container ship by TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) capacity — boasts an impressive capacity of 24,346 TEUs, making it a formidable player in global shipping.

With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field.

Designed specifically to facilitate the transportation of large volumes of containers between Asia and Europe, the MSC IRINA is pivotal in enhancing trade routes and logistics efficiency.

The monumental arrival marks a significant milestone for the seaport, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.

The port, developed and operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, has recently welcomed other icon-class vessels, including MSC Turkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini, further establishing its reputation as a key hub in maritime trade.

The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April of the same year. It sails under the Liberian flag and is engineered to stack containers up to 26 tiers high, offering unparalleled capacity in container stacking.

Notably, the MSC IRINA surpasses its predecessor, OOCL Spain, by a margin of 150 TEUs.

In alignment with contemporary environmental standards, the vessel is equipped with energy-saving features that contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions by up to 4 per cent, significantly lowering its carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.

The docking of the MSC IRINA at Vizhinjam International Seaport not only underscores the port's strategic importance in global shipping but also represents a leap forward in sustainable maritime practices, setting a benchmark for future developments in the industry.

(With inputs from IANS)