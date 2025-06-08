Ektaa Kapoor's 50th birthday: Mouni Roy goes braless, Neelam Kothari criticised for wearing short pants [Pics]

Content czarina and head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, Ektaa Kapoor, celebrated her 50th birthday in grand style in Mumbai with a glamorous bash on Saturday, June 7. The celebration, hosted by her family at her residence.

The who's who of Bollywood and television amped up the glam quotient for the night. Preeti Jhangiani and Praveen Dabas were seen posing happily for the cameras. Among other prominent attendees were Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni, Karishma Tanna, Sakshi Tanwar, Tusshar Kapoor (Ektaa's actor brother), fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan Johar made a statement in an eye-catching black ensemble. Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, arrived in style with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. She opted for a bold strapless animal-print mini dress paired with matching high boots, exuding confidence. Arslan complemented her bold look with a simple black shirt and denim jeans.

Mouni Roy stunned in an elegant off-white gown. Her bralette-style crop kaftan was bold and risqué. The actor wore the outfit braless, with a plunging neckline that drew attention.

While netizens praised most celebrities for their fashion choices, Mouni faced heavy criticism. She was slammed across social media, not just for her revealing outfit, but also for alleged cosmetic enhancements, including Botox and plastic surgery. Many deemed her look "vulgar" and over the top.

Neelam Kothari also received flak for her outfit. She wore a short, striped blue pants paired with a matching blazer, which she wore while posing alongside her husband, Sameer Soni. Netizens labelled her look as "inappropriate" for the occasion.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, a close friend of Ektaa's, wore a stylish black and blue outfit. Anita Hassanandani shimmered in a gorgeous blue dress, adding sparkle and elegance to the evening.

Shabbir Ahluwalia kept it classic in a sharp monochrome look, while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni radiated poise in a timeless black dress.