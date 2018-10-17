Xiaomi smartphones are always a hot topic of discussions and when there are new phones coming, the excitement among fans hits the peak. Several rumours have pointed towards an imminent launch of Mi Mix 3 smartphone, which succeeds the current generation of bezel-less Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix smartphones.

While keeping the truly bezel-less form factor intact, the upcoming Mi Mix 3 is going to be much more than a visual delight. As fresh rumours have suggested, the all-screen smartphone will compete against the best performing smartphones today with a whopping 10GB RAM.

There have been reports about the world's first smartphone to come with 10GB RAM from different brands, including OnePlus and OPPO, but it looks like Xiaomi will beat its Chinese rivals in the game. The highest RAM equipped in any smartphone available right now is 8GB, which seems quite enough and we are not even sure if we really need any more than that.

Packing a stronger spec-sheet helps brands promote their phones better than their rivals and Xiaomi wants to be ahead of others. But it is not the RAM configuration that draws attention to the Mi Mix 3.

Earlier reports have outlined other features of the upcoming smartphone, including 5G modem, new sliding function and more. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is slated to be released on October 25, and the company is already building necessary hype by teasing the phone's new features.

Xiaomi's product management director Donovan Sung hinted at offering 5G support, promising 10X faster speeds than 4G. Sung had shared a photo of a bezel-less phone that looks like a Mi Mix 3 with 5G network.

Other features in the Mi Mix 3 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, advanced 3D facial recognition system, in-display fingerprint scanner and highest body-to-screen ratio on a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display. We'll know more about the Mi Mix 3 once it officially launches on October 25, so stay tuned.