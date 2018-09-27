Brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi and started a trend which made smartphone consumers inspect specifications of a phone, down to the details like its RAM. OnePlus was known for equipping its phones with higher RAM configurations like the OnePlus 3 came with 6GB RAM in 2016 when most companies where offering 3-4GB, and the latest model, OnePlus 6 offers 8 gigs of RAM – same as the OnePlus 5. Soon, another Chinese rival is going to take away the title from OnePlus for offering the highest RAM in a phone.

Oppo, which shares the same parent company as OnePlus, is expected to launch a new variant of its Find X flagship with 10GB RAM. If launched, Oppo Find X will be the world's first commercially available smartphone with 10GB RAM.

The current-gen Find X comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the Find X Lamborghini Edition keeps the RAM capacity the same while doubling storage to 512GB. The new Oppo Find X variant is expected to come with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage, according to a recent TENAA listing, which means 512GB onboard storage will remain exclusive to the Lamborghini edition.

The listing on China's registration agency website means the new Oppo Find X variant with 10GB RAM is likely to arrive in China, but there's no information on whether it will be available internationally.

OPPO Find X adds a 10GB RAM version, which will be the world's first 10GB RAM Smartphone. pic.twitter.com/ULdntw6X95 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2018

To put things in perspective, Oppo Find X is likely to offer twice as RAM as found in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9 comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. This begs the question, is 10GB necessary on a phone? We won't be able to comment on that unless we see it for ourselves.

Even if Oppo reserves the Find X 10GB RAM's availability to China, we can expect to see OnePlus attempt a similar configuration in its next flagship next year.

Other features on the upcoming Find X are likely to remain unchanged. There's the 6.42-inch Super AMOLED display, slide-out cameras with dual 16MP+20MP rear sensors and 25MP front sensor, Snapdragon 845 chipset and 3,720mAh battery with VOOC fast charge technology powering the smartphone.