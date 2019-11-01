Just when you think smartphone innovation has reached a peak, there's at least one company proving everyone wrong. It is Xiaomi's turn to challenge the world with its upcoming camera-centric smartphone. If you've been following the news or social media trends, you must have crossed paths with Mi Note 10 (or Mi CC9 Pro).

If you are a smartphone enthusiast, this particular phone is sure to be of great interest to you. Xiaomi is launching the Mi Note 10 with world's first 108MP penta camera setup. The Chinese smartphone maker is already revealed the configuration of the Mi Note 10 camera setup, which has impressed the masses.

Mi Note 10 will feature five cameras on the back, with the primary lens of 108MP paired with 12MP portrait lens, 5MP 5X telephoto lens, 20MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. On paper, there hasn't been a more sophisticated camera setup.

Xiaomi has been teasing the Mi Note 10, which is going to be launched as Mi CC9 Pro in China on November 5. The company had recently confirmed that the front camera on the upcoming smartphone will feature a 32MP sensor with dual OIS. So it's not just that the main camera is going to be impressive, even selfie lovers will be able to up their game.

While the Mi Note 10's camera will be the talking point of the handset, the rest of the features won't disappoint. The handset is expected to sport a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Going by the CC9 Pro's listing on TENAA recently, Mi Note 10 would have a 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and have Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset under the hood.

Going by Xiaomi's disruptive nature, we can expect the Mi Note 10 to be positioned competitively in the mid-range premium segment. It's hard to guess the phone's price in India, but we'll get a hint from its Chinese launch next week. Moreover, the company has confirmed that the global launch of the Mi Note 10 is not too far off. It will be launched on November 14. Stay tuned for more details.