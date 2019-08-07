Xiaomi has grown to become one of the most popular smartphone brands in India and across the globe. The Chinese smartphone maker's presence in India is dominating and it grows with every new product and innovation. On Tuesday, Xiaomi announced its first 64MP smartphone imaging technology and promised to launch a smartphone with this sensor in the fourth quarter of this year.

As huge as this news is for the tech industry, Xiaomi also revealed that it will launch a 100MP camera smartphone, which would utilise a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor. There's no concrete timeline on the launch of the 100MP camera phone, but we hope to learn more details on the same soon.

Both the sensors, 64MP and 100MP, will mark a remarkable breakthrough in the industry and rivals will soon pick up the trend. But Xiaomi calling dibs on the technology says a lot about the brand and its eagerness to thrive and race past its rivals.

Xiaomi's 100MP camera phone is a mystery, even though the company mentioned it in a Weibo post on Tuesday. But the company shared details about the 64MP smartphone camera technology, which will be used in a smartphone coming later this year.

According to Xiaomi, its upcoming 64MP imaging technology is powered by Samsung's GW1 64MP sensor, which features smart ISO to intelligently adjust the ISO sensitivity based on ambient light intensity. It will use low ISO in high-brightness environments, and high ISO in the dark-light environments so the end results are always pleasing.

The sensor also uses ISOCELL Plus technology that will improve colour reproduction. The sensor has the capability to deliver outputs of 64MP photos with 9248 x 6936 pixels resolution. It supports real-time hardware-supported high dynamic range (HDR) up to 100dB for those rich images.

While these are camera technologies waiting to be integrated into smartphones, the timing of Redmi Note 8 rumours couldn't be more fitting. In fact, the Redmi Note 8 is more than just a rumour at this point in time as Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed its existence. He said the Redmi Note 7-successor "is much stronger than the next door, rest assured," ITHome reported.

To recall, Redmi was said to be working on a powerful gaming smartphone with MediaTek Hello G90T processor. The confirmation of the Redmi Note 8 fits the missing piece of the puzzle. The hints suggest the Redmi Note 8 would be powered by Helio G90T processor.

Super excited: all-new @MediaTek #Helio #G90 & #G90T were

launched today!



These are amazing #gaming chipsets - Cortex A76 CPU, Mali G76 GPU & Antutu > 220K. ?



We'll launch a phone with the incredible, high performance G90T. Get ready for ultimate gaming!#Xiaomi ❤️ #Mediatek pic.twitter.com/z9WUDNw0lG — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 30, 2019

timing of the Redmi Note 8 also suggests the smartphone could get the newly-announced 64MP camera by Xiaomi. With that, we can expect the Redmi Note 8 to be launched sometime in October or November. Stay tuned for updates.