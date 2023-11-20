The Macallan 1926 is now the world's costliest whisky after it was auctioned for a whopping $2.7 billion by Sotheby's in London.

According to reports, this sale that happened on November 18 has set a new record for the highest auction price ever paid in history for a single bottle of alcoholic drink.

Initial estimates had suggested that the auction could fetch at least $1.4 million, but in the end, it surpassed expectations and helped the organizers snap almost double the amount.

According to a report published by Agence France-Presse, just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986 after being aged in sherry casks for 60 years.

The report further noted that twelve of these bottles, including the one sold on November 18, had labels designed by acclaimed Italian painter Valerio Adami.

"The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own," said Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's global head of spirits.

He added: "It's not a whisky to take lightly. It's a rich, rich dram, but it is incredible."

Earlier in 2019, another bottle from the same cask was sold by Sotheby's for a staggering $1.87 million.

Macallan's Master Whisky Maker Kirsteen Campbell, who sampled the whisky during its reconditioning said that the drink has a complex profile with flavors of rich dark fruits, black cherry compote, sticky dates, and intense sweet antique oak.

A few months back, Indri Diwali Collectors' Edition, a whisky made in India was selected as the best whisky brand in the world by Whiskies of the World.

A peated Indian single malt whisky, Indri is a product of Piccadily Distilleries in Haryana. The drink is currently available across 19 states in India, and 17 countries across the globe.