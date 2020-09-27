On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Karnataka government has released the Karnataka Tourism policy 2020-25 and also flagged off a bike rally at the Vidhana Soudha on Sunday.

The Karnataka government is also looking to revive tourism in the times of COVID-19. The bike rally was inaugurated by the CM Yediyurappa, Tourism minister CT Ravi and Revenue minister R Ashoka.

Karnataka kicks off World Tourism Day

Due to the pandemic, tourism has been badly hit as an industry around the world. However, Karnataka is also looking to undo some of the impacts of the pandemic. Ringing in World Tourism Day on September 27th, the Tourism Department organised a bike rally in Bengaluru, starting at the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa along with Tourism minister CT Ravi and Revenue Minister R Ashoka flagged off the bike rally on Sunday morning.

The ministers also released the Karnataka Tourism Police 2020-25 on Sunday. The policy hopes to boost different destinations around the state. This will especially focus on non-traditional tourist spots. The idea is to bring domestic and international travellers to the interiors of the state.

However, in a post-COVID world, the tourism industry has lost the Summer to the pandemic, and are hoping that the festive season and winter will bring some improvement.