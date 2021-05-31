Apocalypse theories have their fair share of audiences on online spaces. From the approach of rogue planet Nibiru to the arrival of Antichrist, conspiracy theorists have always attracted doomsday mongers with their weird predictions. And now, a section of Christian conspiracy theorists have started claiming that the clock has started ticking for humanity, as the kingdom of Antichrist is approaching. According to these doomsday believers, the Antichrist will appear in the ancient city of Jerusalem where he will attempt to take up his seat of power atop the holy Temple Mount.

Antichrist's kingdom is approaching

Doomsday theories surrounding the arrival of Antichrist have again heated up after a recent post in the Christian conspiracy blog, Bible prophecy - Signposts of the Times went viral on online spaces. In the post, conspiracy theorists claimed that ominous plans are in motion to unleash the plans manipulated by Antichrist.

"As we approach the time of the end of the agenda and plans of those that think they have the answer to what utopia on Earth should look like are rapidly being implemented. Of course, this agenda will ultimately lead to the future Kingdom of Antichrist and the horrible events of the Tribulation period. We believe the time is very short. Are you ready?" wrote the conspiracy theorists, Express.co.uk reports.

Who is Antichrist?

According to Christianity, Antichrist is an evil entity that will rise prior to the end of the world, and it will fight against the goodness of God. Even though conspiracy theorists strongly argue Antichrist's reference in the Book of Revelations, the term can be only found in the Johannine epistles.

Christian evangelist Paul Begley known for his apocalypse predictions has also talked about Antichrist in several of his videos. According to Begley, Antichrist will be a prominent world leader who is already working on his evil plans. Begley also believes that the recent world events including the coronavirus outbreak are strong signs of world end that could happen in the near future.