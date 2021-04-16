Conspiracy theorists and evangelists like Paul Begley have long been claiming that humanity is going through its end times. According to these doomsday mongers, the recent world events that include the coronavirus outbreak are indicating the imminent arrival of Christ for the second time to the planet. However, Christians also believe that Antichrist will also mark its presence felt on the planet during these alleged apocalyptic times.

Antichrist disguised as a charismatic world leader?

Christian conspiracy theory blog Bible Prophecy - Signposts of the Times suggests that Antichrist will soon appear on planet earth to unleash ultimate chaos. According to the authors of this blog, Antichrist will be disguised as a charismatic world leader who eyes to control the entire planet under his supremacy.

"It is quite evident that the Jews today are ready, willing, and desirable of accepting a future charismatic world leader coming onto the world stage, who will appear to them as being the one they have long been waiting for - their Messiah. However, we know that future man of sin to be the Antichrist or False Messiah. It will only become apparent to the Jews that this man is a fraud when he makes the claim that he is God and that all need to worship him as such," wrote the authors in the blog.

Antichrist already here on earth

However, Tom Meyer, a professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, US believes that the clock has already started ticking for humanity. According to Meyer, Antichrist is already here on earth and is currently at work.

"The Unholy Spirit of the Antichrist is already at work in the world. Though the Antichrist himself, the embodiment of an unholy trinity, hasn't yet publicly appeared on the geopolitical world scene, Bible prophecy has been warning humanity for the last 2,000 years that the last hour is here. The chaos we are currently experiencing around the world will be nothing compared to the destruction that will be unleashed by the God of the Bible, and all this conceivably within your lifetime," said Meyer.

Evangelist Paul Begley also believes that Antichrist will be a prominent world leader. In one of his recent videos, Begley claimed that Antichrist will introduce a New World Order on planet earth.