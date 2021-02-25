Several adamant Christian believers claim that the arrival of Antichrist on earth is imminent, and the arrival of this demonic entity could unleash chaos on planet earth. And now, a Bible expert has shockingly claimed that Antichrist has already reached the earth, and is currently at work, even though he has not revealed himself.

Prophecies surrounding Antichrist

Several people who have interpreted the Bible claim that Antichrist will proclaim himself as the false Messiah and will try to take his seat of power in the temple of Jerusalem. However, Tom Meyer, a professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, US believes that the clock has already started ticking for humanity as the world will face ultimate chaos and bloodshed following the arrival of Antichrist.

"The Unholy Spirit of the Antichrist is already at work in the world. Though the Antichrist himself, the embodiment of an unholy trinity, hasn't yet publicly appeared on the geopolitical world scene, Bible prophecy has been warning humanity for the last 2,000 years that the last hour is here. The chaos we are currently experiencing around the world will be nothing compared to the destruction that will be unleashed by the God of the Bible, and all this conceivably within your lifetime," Meyer told Express.co.uk.

Professor Meyer had previously claimed that the Antichrist will parody the ministry of Christ and will fool the entire planet by performing miracles through the power of Satan.

Signs of world end

In the meantime, Paul Begley, a popular television evangelist had claimed that the recent world events that include tensions in the middle east and the coronavirus outbreak could be signaling the possibility of an imminent world end.

According to Begley, Antichrist will be most probably a prominent world leader, and he will unveil his real identity when the time comes up. Begley also believes that Antichrist will introduce a new world order in planet earth.