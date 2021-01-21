Several Biblical preachers including pastor Paul Begley believe that humanity is currently going through its end times. According to these apocalypse believers, recent world events including the coronavirus outbreak are signalling the end of the world, and they argue that the second coming of Christ is imminent.

Adding up the heat to these seemingly unbelievable predictions, a section of Biblical interpreters has warned that snowfall in deserts could be another sign of an imminent world end.

Is snowfall in deserts fulfilling Biblical prophecies?

Biblical believers made this apocalypse prediction as snow fell in Saudi Arabia's Asir Province for the first time in 50 years. Due to heavy snowfall, the temperature in this area has dropped to -2 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime, it also snowed in the Algerian town of Ain Sefra. The area is called the Gateway to Sahara where the weather is usually dry. As unexpected climate changes happened in these two unusual areas, many people have started claiming that these events are signalling the end of the world.

Israel365News, which promotes Biblical prophecies claimed that prophet Isaiah had talked about the possibility of world end when deserts bloom.

"The arid desert shall be glad, The wilderness shall rejoice/And shall blossom like a rose. I am about to do something new/Even now it shall come to pass, Suddenly you shall perceive it/I will make a road through the wilderness/And rivers in the desert," said Isaiah, Express.co.uk reports.

What causes a sudden drop in temperature?

It should be noted that temperature in the ongoing winter has been unusual in several parts of the world. In India, Delhi witnessed its coldest weather in 119 years, while Spain had its worst snowstorm since 1971. Even though doomsday mongers consider this unusual cold climate as a sign of world end, weather experts reveal that climate change due to human interference is the cause of this sudden temperature drop.

As the carbon level in the atmosphere gets increased, it could result in hotter and colder temperatures, and may even trigger unusual weather patterns all across the globe.