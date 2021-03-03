The novel coronavirus apparently originated from Wuhan has already infected more than 114 million people worldwide, and the pandemic has claimed the lives of 2.53 million people. Even though the pandemic is showing signs of slowing down over the past couple of weeks, medical experts strongly believe that a third wave of the virus could wreak havoc on the planet. As the scare looms up, people are eagerly searching the Bible to determine whether the Holy Book has something to say about the pandemic.

What Bible has to say about the coronavirus pandemic?

Even though coronavirus is not mentioned in Bible, Christian believers argue that there are several clues mentioned in the holy book that hints at the outbreak of a deadly pandemic. A commonly mentioned passage from Bible that allegedly hints at a pandemic outbreak is Matthew 24.

"For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginnings of sorrows," the scripture reads.

Interestingly, this passage is often attributed to Jesus Christ who told his followers regarding potential world events that could happen before his second coming.

Some other believers claim that coronavirus could be actually the plague that is mentioned in the Bible. According to these believers, the recent world events including tensions in the middle east are signaling the possibility of an inevitable apocalypse.

A war between the United States and Iran?

In the meantime, a group of believers has started claiming that an 800-year-old prophecy based on a code mentioned in the holy book, The Torah has hinted at the possibility of a war between the United States and Iran before the end of the coronavirus pandemic. The prophecy also claims that the war could pull the world into a state of chaos.

Earlier, popular televangelist Paul Begley had claimed that the probable world end could happen when rogue planet Nibiru collides with planet earth. He has also talked about the seven-year tribulation period in which the planet will witness disastrous events like volcanic eruptions, giant tsunamis, and earthquakes.