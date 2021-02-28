An ancient text, apparently written before 800 years predicts that a deadly war between the United States and Iran will happen before the end of the coronavirus outbreak. The 800-year-old prophecy is based on a code mentioned in the holy book, The Torah, and it states that the war will be between the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

World will face chaos

According to the prophecy, the war could bring great strife and darkness into the world. The version of these future events is mentioned in Yalkut Yishayau, a book published in 1939, which is basically a compilation of the Jewish Bible written in the 13th century.

"Rabbi Yitzchak said: 'In the year that the Messiah will be revealed, all of the leaders of the nations will provoke each other. The king of Persia will provoke the king of Arabia, and the king of Arabia will go to Edom to receive advice from them. And the king of Persia will go and destroy the entire world, and all the nations of the world will shake and panic and fall on their faces and feel contractions like those of giving birth, and Israel will shake and panic and ask: 'Where will we go?' And (God) will sway to them, 'My children, do not fear, because everything I did, I did for you. Why are you afraid? Don't be afraid. The time has come for your redemption'," the text reads, Daily Star reports.

Interestingly, Persia is often known as modern-day Iraq, while Arabia is nothing other than Saudi Arabia. Several historians believe that the Edom could be most probably the modern-day United States.

A recent blog that decoded the text also claimed that this war could most probably happen before the end of the coronavirus pandemic, which was mentioned as a plague in ancient books.

End times near

In the meantime, a section of other adamant religious believers claims that humanity is currently going through the end times. According to evangelists like Paul Begley, the ongoing tensions in the middle east and the coronavirus pandemic is indicating the clock has already started ticking for humanity. According to these believers, the rise of the Antichrist is also imminent, and it will bring ultimate chaos to planet earth.