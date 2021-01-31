Doomsday mongers have long been claiming that the clock has started ticking for humanity, and they strongly believe that planet earth is going through its end times.

A section of extreme Christian believers and televangelists has also recently propagated that apocalypse and the second coming of Christ are imminent. And now, a Christian conspiracy blog Bible Prophecy - Signposts of the Times has claimed that Iran will invade Israel before doomsday.

Will holy land be targeted?

According to the conspiracy theory website, wars and rumours of war, natural cataclysms, and Christian persecution will happen before the second coming of Christ. The blog claim that details about a dreaded war are mentioned in the Old Testament's Book of Ezekiel, and it could be the clash between Israel and Iran.

"I will turn around, put hooks in your jaws and bring you out with your whole army - your horses, your horsemen fully armed, and a great horde with large and small shields, all of them brandishing their swords. Persia, Cush, and Put will be with them, all with shields and helmets, also Gomer with all its troops, and Beth Togarmah from the far north with all its troops—the many nations with you," wrote the author of the conspiracy theory website, Express.co.uk reports.

According to the website, Persia, in this context has been interpreted as the modern-day nation of Iran.

Citing the book of Isaiah, the website also claims that Syria will be destroyed during the end times. Book of Isaiah predicts that Syria will become a heap of ruins during the final days.

World end prediction and coronavirus outbreak

A few days back, Tom Meyer, a professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, US, who is also known as the Bible Memory Man had claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is a plague of Biblical proportions.

"Covid-19 has given the world the slightest taste of the global chaos that will ensue on the day Christians all over the world suddenly disappear. Nations will panic; lockdowns will follow; markets will crash; conspiracy theories (eg. alien abductions) will abound etc. This sudden disappearance of Christians is predicted in the Bible and is called the Rapture - 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18," said Meyer.

The Biblical preacher also claimed that the second coming of Christ will happen after a seven-year tribulation period where the earth will face several natural disasters that include earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and giant tsunamis.