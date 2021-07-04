It was in late 2019 that the first case of coronavirus was detected in China. Since then, the infection that emerged as a pandemic has killed more than 3.9 million people and has infected over 182 million people worldwide. Amid steady progress in vaccination, the Covid pandemic is questioning the existence of humanity as new strains of the virus emerge.

As the pandemic is showing no signs of ending, a section of adamant Christian believers has started claiming that the Covid outbreak is nothing but the prophesized plague mentioned in the Holy Bible. According to these believers, the plague could result in an apocalypse, thus paving way for the second coming of Christ.

Is Covid the prophesized plague in Bible?

Christian believers made this conclusion after analyzing The Book of Revelation by Apostle John. The Book of Revelation outlines the end of the world and the second coming of Christ. It should be noted that the final chapters of the Bible had narrated the way in which the four horsemen of the apocalypse will wreak havoc on the planet.

Jeremiah Jaques from the Philadelphia Church of God website claimed that the coronavirus outbreak was prophesized on the Bible.

"This is a personification of disease epidemics – sickly, haunting, and unyielding. The passage says that along with the other three riders, the anemic-looking horseman that represents disease will slay 'the fourth part of the earth'. With today's population of 7.7 billion, that figure would come to almost 2 billion," said Jaques, Express.co.uk reports.

Are we going through the end times?

Despite the lack of scientific evidence, several Christian conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the recent world events including the Covid outbreak are signaling an imminent apocalypse.

Popular televangelist Paul Begley, known for making outlandish apocalypse predictions recently went a step ahead and claimed that Antichrist has already started his works on earth. He bizarrely predicted that Antichrist is a world leader who is trying to establish a new world order on the planet.