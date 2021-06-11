Popular Christian evangelist Paul Begley is a very popular name among conspiracy theorists and apocalypse believers. Even though none of the doomsday predictions made by Begley have turned true, he enjoys a huge fan following on online spaces. And now, Begley has claimed that the apocalypse is on its way, and humanity is currently going through its end times. In one of his recent videos uploaded to YouTube, Begley claimed that the Ring of fire eclipse is a sign of the world end from the heavens.

Ring of fire eclipse and doomsday

In his recent video, Begley quoted Genesis 1:14 and narrated the creation of the world.

"And God said, 'Let there be lights in the expanse of the sky to distinguish between the day and the night and let them be signs to mark the seasons and days and years," the passage read.

The doomsday expert claims that this is one of the strong signs which shows the power of God to earthlings.

"Look at the meteorites, look at the asteroids, look at the incoming debris field, look at the radiation, the UV rays, the cosmic rays, the extreme weather conditions, the droughts. Listen, it's going to get ugly, guys, and then shall they see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. When these things begin to pass, He said, 'Look up, lift up your head, for your redemption is drawing nigh," said Begley, Express.co.uk reports.

However, space experts have already dismissed this apocalyptic prediction, and they claim that a solar eclipse is a perfectly understood natural phenomenon that happens two to five times a year.

Rise of Antichrist

This is not the first time that Begley is making outlandish claims regarding the imminent apocalypse. A few months back, Begley had claimed that Antichrist will be a prominent world leader who will try to introduce a new world order on Planet earth.

Tom Meyer, a professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, also believes that the clock has already started ticking for humanity. He also claimed that Antichrist is already here on earth and is currently at work.