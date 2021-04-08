It was around a few days back that Russia made unexpected military moves in regions close to rebel-held eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea. As tensions escalate in the region, several military experts have started claiming that a dreaded war is imminent. And now, a prominent Rabbi has predicted that these recent developments could be actually the sign of Messiah's first coming.

Christ's second coming or Messiah's second coming?

Christians all across the world believe that Jesus Christ was the Messiah, and he will return to the earth again in the second coming. However, Jews claim that Messiah is yet to visit earth, and the recent developments are indicating his first coming.

Rabbi Elijah of Vilna, also known as the Vilna Gaon, a Rabbi in the 18th century had handed down a prophecy to his son, and he has apparently foreseen the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. This prophecy was brought to light a few years ago by Vilna Gaon's great-grandson.

"When you hear that the Russians have captured the city of Crimea, you should know that the times of the Messiah have started, that his steps are being heard. And when you hear that the Russians have reached the city of Constantinople [Istanbul], you should put on your Shabbat clothes and don't take them off, because it means that the Messiah is about to come any minute," says the prophecy.

Tensions in Eastern Europe similar to the War of Gog and Magog

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, an author who is known for analyzing signs of end times believes that the situation in Eastern Europe does seem to parallel the War of Gog and Magog. According to Winston, the current developments are indicating the first coming of the Messiah.

"It is known that the Gog and Magog will come from the north. The world can only run properly when people, especially leaders, acknowledge that God runs the world. People and governments need to take responsibility for their own actions in a global framework. The snake is like the Putins and Hitlers of the world who think only of themselves and how they can benefit at the expense of others," said Winston, Daily Star reports.

A few days back, Pavel Felgenhauer, an independent Russian military analyst had predicted that the world will witness a European or even world war within four weeks. According to Felgenhauer, tensions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to escalate into a Pan-European war or sometimes a world war.