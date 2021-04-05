Pavel Felgenhauer, an independent Russian military analyst has warned that the world will witness a European or even world war within four weeks. Felgenhauer made this prediction after analyzing large-scale Russian military movements in regions close to rebel-held eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

Russian moves hint at the possibility of war

The West has already expressed concerns over Russia's military movement. Felgenhauer believes that the concerns expressed by the West are right, as unverified new footage appears to show military movements in Russia's Voronezh, Rostov and Krasnodar regions. Some footages show dozens of military helicopters close to the frontier, and the movement of tanks and other military vehicles using trains.

"The crisis has the potential to escalate into a pan-European war, if not even a world one. But for now, potential. Will it happen or not? Let's wait and see. In the West, they don't know what to do about it," Felgenhauer told Rosbalt news outlet.

As tensions are now escalating to new heights, Felgenhauer claimed that it now requires the service of a psychoanalyst to determine Russia's intentions in Ukraine.

"Address this question to a psychoanalyst. Do I need to explain? The facts are there, everything is already happening. The threats are growing, and rapidly. Much is not discussed in the media, but we are seeing very bad signs," added Felgenhauer.

The crucial stand of the United States

In the meantime, the United States has pledged its steady support to Ukraine. US defense officials on Thursday revealed that they were aware of military movements that are happening in Russia. Russia, on the other hand, has vowed to take strict measures if NATO decided to send troops to Ukraine.

Ukraine now alleges that Russia has 32,700 troops in Crimea. Ruslan Khomchak, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, recently revealed that the country is prepared for all potential scenarios that could happen in the coming days.