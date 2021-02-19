NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday announced that the alliance will expand its training mission in Iraq from current 500 to 4,000 personnel. The decision comes amid rising violence in the region and to support the Iraqi forces.

"Today, we decided to expand NATO's training mission in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces as they fight terrorism and ensure that ISIS does not return. Training activities will now include more Iraqi security institutions, and areas beyond Baghdad," Stoltenberg said in a press conference after the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers.

Eases US security burden

This decision eases the security burden on the US, which had started reducing its forces last year to about 2,500 troops in Iraq after destroying the ISIS caliphate. And NATO's decision to increase the troops in the region is to ensure the terrorist organization doesn't return.